The Montana Highway Patrol is assisting the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in locating an escaped prisoner from the Montana State Prison, according to MHP Sgt. Jay Nelson.

Sgt. Nelson says a missing prison vehicle was found in the Basin area and that several MHP troopers and Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are actively seeking the escapee.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation, according to Sgt. Nelson.

Developing story. Check back for updates.