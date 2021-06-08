Recent drug overdoses investigated in Missoula

MISSOULA — Local law enforcement is investigating a number of drug overdoses in the Missoula area.

The Missoula Police Department reports the “circumstances are consistent with opioid overdose” and MPD has seized a number of pills that have been connected to overdoses.

MPD spokeswoman Officer Lydia Arnold says the stamp on these pills is similar to legitimate oxycodone/hydrochloride medication. However, the Montana State Crime Lab has confirmed the pills contain fentanyl and acetaminophen.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that can easily lead to overdose.

Arnold says that an 18-year-old has died of a drug overdose and other many overdoses -- some of which have been fatal -- have also been reported in the region.

MPD has released photos of the illegal pills “so the public can be aware of their appearance.”

Arnold also noted, “there may be other illegitimate pills or illicit drugs that contain fentanyl that have not yet been seized and confirmed.”

No further information is being released at this time with Arnold saying in a news release “this is an active criminal investigation by many agencies.”

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (406) 721-4444 or the Missoula Police Department at (406) 552-6300.

