Sheriff: 90 guns, more than $200K in cash stolen from residence near Cody

Authorities are seeking help solving a massive residential earlier this year near Cody, where 90 firearms, more than $200,000 in cash and other valuable items were stolen.

The victim has offered a $20,000 reward for leading to arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of the crime, which took place in late January or February about 30 miles southwest of Cody, the Park County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page Tuesday.

Deputies said the many of the stolen guns were "very valuable," including: 2 Abbiatico & Salvinelli engraved shotguns worth more than $10,000 each, 3 Fratelli Poli, hand engraved, side by side shotguns worth in excess of $15,000 each, and numerous other shotguns worth over $5,000 each.

In addition, about 10 AR15 and M4-type weapons were stolen.

Other items stolen were a large quantity of gold and silver Eagle Coins worth well over $60,000, more than $200,000 in cash, suppressors, a Rolex watch, range finders, thermal and night vision scopes, spotting scopes, crossbows and much more.

“The theft is believed to be a very deliberate and targeted burglary. For these reasons and to not jeopardize the investigation, we chose not to go public with the information as we did not feel there was a risk of further burglaries,” Park County Sheriff Scott A. Steward said in a statement. “This is by far the largest theft in my 30 years with the Park County Sheriff’s Office."

The reward is valid until July 1.

Any person with information about the theft is asked to call the Park County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 527-8700 and speak with Investigator Jed Ehlers.