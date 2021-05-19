Suspect arrested in Helena vandalism case

HELENA — The Helena Police Police Department (HPD) has made an arrest regarding a string of vandalism that happened earlier this week.

Helena resident Durbin W. Tabb, 21, was arrested Wednesday after HPD identified him as a suspect and conducted an interview with him.

Tabb was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Jail on charges of felony criminal mischief and felony malicious intimidation.

There were reports of five buildings including the Cathedral of St. Helena that were tagged with symbols and vulgar imagery. HPD also received reports of 10 vehicles defaced that night, including vehicles of elderly residents and staff at Touchmark Retirement Community.

Total damages are estimated at over $10,000.

The investigation is continuing and additional suspects have been identified.

HPD Chief Steve Haggen would like to thank the citizens and community partners that assist with information and video that assisted in the investigation of this incident.

