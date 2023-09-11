'Suspicious death' investigated in Polson

POLSON - The Polson Police Department is investigating after a female was recently found dead inside a local residence.

Law enforcement performed a welfare check in the 300 block of 10th Avenue West in Polson on Sept. 6, 2023, and found Philista St. John was found deceased inside the residence.

Polson Police Chief George Simpson stated in a news release that "suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident led officers to suspect foul play."

MTN News

Chief Simpson says a person of interest has been identified and no danger exists to the public.

No additional information is being released at this time as the investigation into the death continues.

"In this sorrowful time, we extend to the family and friends of Ms. St. John our heartfelt condolences," Simpson said.