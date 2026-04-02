Train hits a car 200 yards from the nearest crossing in Helena

HELENA — On Thursday in Helena, a train hit a car around 200 yards from the nearest crossing.

Dispatch was alerted by train engineers around 5:38 a.m. that one of their engines had struck a car on the train tracks near the Benton Avenue crossing.

Train hits car hundreds of yards from nearest crossing in Helena

Upon arrival, Helena Fire found a car on its side about 200 yards west of the road crossing by Carroll College.

Officials told MTN that when the collision happened, the train was moving at a slower rate of speed. There were no reported occupants in the car at the time, and no injuries were reported by rail workers.

Helena Police are investigating the incident and say the vehicle had been reported stolen.

"The vehicle appeared to have stalled on the tracks and was left abandoned," said the department in a release.

No information about potential suspects was released on Thursday.

Helena Fire reported they had the scene cleared in about half an hour after arriving.

