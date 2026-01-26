Two men accused of fentanyl distribution in Montana were arrested over the weekend

MISSOULA — Two men accused of distributing fentanyl in Montana were arrested this weekend.

According to the FBI, Joshua Stephen Roybal, 35, and Patrick William Allen, 54, were arrested on separate, unrelated federal complaints. Roybal is from Kalispell, and Allen is from Spokane.

Both men were charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime. Additionally, Allen was charged with Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm.

Roybal was arrested on January 24, 2026, and Allen on January 25, 2026, in Missoula without incident.

According to the FBI, investigators received information alleging Roybal and Allen were distributing large amounts of fentanyl in the Missoula area. Allen allegedly distributed other drugs, including crack cocaine.

Both men had their initial appearances on Monday in U.S. District Court in Missoula.

The investigations were conducted by the FBI Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force (MRVCTF), with the assistance of the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office. The FBI MRVCTF consists of agents from the FBI and investigators with the Missoula Police Department, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, the Kalispell Police Department, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and Montana Probation and Parole.

