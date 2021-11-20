UPDATE: 2 children found dead inside Missoula home

MISSOULA — UDPATE: 3:57 p.m. - Nov. 19, 2021

MISSOULA - We are learning additional information about two people who were found dead at a Missoula home on Friday morning.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports two minor children were "found unresponsive and were later pronounced dead at the scene" and a female suspect is in custody.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of Patty Ann Drive, near 7th and Reserve streets for "suspicious activity" at 8:05 a.m., according to a news release.

Information given to emergency dispatchers indicated that those living in the home had sustained life-threatening injuries.

Two minor children were found unresponsive and were later pronounced dead at the scene. The female suspect is in custody.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to family members, friends and first responders affected by this tragedy. We understand the impact and questions that this tragedy will have on those in our communities. Our Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputies and Detectives are diligently working to obtain the facts of this incident." - Missoula County Sheriff, T.J McDermott

An investigation into the deaths is continuing.

(first report: 11:58 a.m. - Nov. 19, 2021)

Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people at a Missoula home.

Missoula County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence near Reserve and 7th streets at 8:05 a.m. Friday for reports of suspicious activity.

A female suspect was detained and "two individuals were found deceased at the residence," according to Missoula County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith.

An investigation is continuing and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Smith added there is no public safety threat.

No further information is being released at this time.