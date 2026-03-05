Update: One dead in shooting at Town Pump on Reserve Street in Missoula

Update 4:45 p.m.

One man was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon at the Town Pump gas station at the corner of North Reserve Street and Mullan Road, according to Misssoula police.

The man was allegedly a fugitive from Billings. The shooting involved four bail bondsmen conducting a bond revocation, according to Whitney Bennett, Missoula police public information officer.

Two of the bail bondsmen involved in the shooting are being interviewed by Missoula police, according to Bennett.

More than 15 law-enforcement vehicles are at the scene, including Missoula police, Missoula County sheriff's deputies and Montana Highway Patrol troopers.

Here's the full release from Missoula police:

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. today, officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to the 2200 block of North Reserve Street following a report that a male had been shot and CPR was in progress.

Officers arrived on scene, continued life-saving measures and confirmed that shots had been fired. One adult male was pronounced deceased on scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates the individuals involved were fugitive recovery agents/bail bondsmen attempting to conduct a bond revocation and had clothing identifying themselves as such.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available. Missoula Police Department Detectives are currently interviewing all parties involved of which all are accounted for.

(original report) Missoula police are investigating what they're calling an "incident" in the area of 2200 block of North Reserve Street.

Police are asking on social media for the public to avoid the area and add that it appears to be an isolated incident.

An MTN reporter is at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.