UPDATE: Woman accused of murder in death of man found fatally shot in Belgrade

(Updated 11:24 a.m. MDT, Nov. 1, 2023)

BOZEMAN — A woman is facing charges in connection with the death of a man found with gunshot wounds in a Belgrade trailer on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.

Heather Ann Harrington, 42, appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Wednesday on a charge of deliberate homicide.

MTN News Heather Harrington appears in Gallatin County Justice Court, Nov. 1, 2023

Court documents say a man working at a construction site called 911 around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday to report a woman who had approached him and asked him to follow her.

The man reportedly sent two of his employees with Harrington, who led them to a residence in the Lexley Acres Trailer Court. The workers told their boss they saw a man lying on the floor bleeding but did not know if he was conscious or not.

According to court documents, emergency responders arrived at the residence and made contact with Harrington, who wouldn’t open the door but said no one was hurt and everything was fine.

Harrington eventually came out when prompted by law enforcement but said officers still were not allowed to enter the residence. Officers reportedly told Harrington they needed to check inside based on the details of the 911 call, at which point she allegedly told officers there was an intruder and let them in.

Court documents say officers found a man dead of apparent gunshot wounds when they entered the trailer, along with a handgun, four fired casings, and two fired bullets.

Harrington was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center where police allegedly found four additional fired casings that matched the caliber of the handgun found in the trailer. Court documents say Harrington also had a men’s wristwatch in her pocket. She declined to speak with detectives after being read her Miranda rights.

Harrington was additionally charged with evidence tampering for allegedly removing the casings from the scene.

In court on Wednesday, Harrington’s bail was set at $500,000. She is scheduled to appear in District Court on Nov. 24.



(Earlier report)

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case of a man in Belgrade who was found dead on Tuesday in a trailer park with "apparent gunshot wounds," according to a press release.

The release said deputies were dispatched to the Lexley Acres Trailer Court on Jackrabbit Lane around 1:17 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. The man who reported the incident said an unknown woman told him a man needed assistance somewhere behind Goodwill.

Belgrade Police arrived and assisted deputies in locating the residence at the trailer park where the man was found dead with gunshot wounds.

The crime scene remains under investigation, and residents can expect to see law enforcement in the area. There are no outstanding threats to the community, the Sheriff's Office said.

The release said the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Coroner will identify the man who died after next of kin have been notified.

No further details were available. We will update you if we get more information.