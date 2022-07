Victims and suspect identified in Glacier County shooting

GREAT FALLS — The Glacier County Sheriff's Office has identified the people people who were killed and injured and the person suspected of the crimes on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Sheriff Vernon Billedeaux said in a news release that at about 8:56 p.m., the Dispatch Center received reports of a man shooting at a woman in East Glacier Park. Several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, where they found two dead men, two critically-injured women, and a critically-injured toddler.

Sheriff Billedeaux says that the initial investigation has determined that the suspect, 37-year old Derick Amos Madden of Oklahoma, deliberately drove his vehicle into a group of people who walking beside the road. Madden then crashed his vehicle into a tree, got out of the vehicle with a shotgun, and began shooting at the people he had just hit or tried to hit with his vehicle.

Madden shot and killed David Siau of Syracuse, New York, 39 years old. Madden continued shooting who were running away, hitting and wounding Christy Siau, 40 years old, and McKenzie Siau, 18 months; both were also from Syracuse.

Madden then attacked Christina Siau, 30, of East Glacier Park, with a knife. Sheriff Billedeaux said that Christina "fought for her life and despite receiving critical injuries, (she) fatally wounded Madden who died at the scene.

In addition to the victims listed above, two minor children were also present but were able to run away and were not injured.

Christy Siau, Christina Siau, and McKenzie Siau were taken to the Indian Health Service clinic in Browning, where the toddler was pronounced dead.

Christy and Christina were airlifted to hospitals to receive more advanced care than is available in Browning. Their current medical conditions have not been disclosed.

Sheriff Billedieaux said that the investigation determined that Madden had been in a prior relationship with Christina, and suffered from mental health issues.

The investigation continues and detectives are working to gather and analyze all details and circumstances.