Billings police investigating stabbing at downtown apartment

Billings police are investigating a stabbing at the downtown Colonial apartments Saturday morning.
Police responded at 12:47 a.m. to the apartments at 223 S. 27th. St., according to a tweet from Sgt. Ben Milam.
One man was taken to the hospital. Police have not arrested a suspect, according to Milam.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
21-86792, 12/11/21 0047hrs. BPD responded to a Stabbing at the Colonials, 223 S 27th St. One adult male Vic transported by AMR to a Billings Hospital, Suspect not in custody. Detectives on scene. Investigation on-going. - SGT Milam— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) December 11, 2021