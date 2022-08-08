HAVRE — Cindy Norris is pursuing her passion. She began her cross-country bicyclilng journey on July 8, 2022, in Anacortes, Washington, and is traveling 4,280 miles to end up at the Lighthouse in Henlopen State Park, Delaware.

Reporter Colter Anstaett talked with Norris during her stop in Havre.

Norris explained, "I'm riding across the country to celebrate and raise money for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation and to recognize the special operations warriors that gave their lives for our country."

The Special Operations Warrior Foundation ( website ) provides money for education for children of fallen service members.

"My husband, Rick, is a 100% disabled Green Beret and my son did three years on the War On Terror in Iraq and Afghanistan. Both of these people so near and dear to me have seen soldiers die on the battlefield and they know the families that have been left behind,” said Norris. "I have always felt this terrible grief for the children and the families that are now living without a parent."

Her goal is to raise $100,000 for the foundation. "I think we're going to make it,” Norris said.

Cross-country cyclist raising money for Special Operations Warrior Foundation

Along with money and awareness, she's also raising spirits.

"One person in particular really touched my heart,” Norris recalled, "and I dedicated that day's ride to him. He was a Vietnam veteran and I told him what I was doing and he was so emotionally thankful."

On top of all of that, she said she'll earn the Guinness World record for being the oldest person to cycle across the country.

“Icing on the cake. I can have a world record and I can raise money. So how lucky am I?” Said Norris. ""It's a put up or shut up kind of thing and I want to do everything I can to help these children."

Click here to visit her website for more information, or to help sponsor or donate to her cause.



