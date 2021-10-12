Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

Cross-Country Skiing 101: Rules

items.[0].image.alt
Getty Images
Getty Images
A cross-country skier competes during the Men's 50km Mass Start Classic on day 15 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Cross-Country Centre on Feb. 24, 2018, in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.
Cross-Country Skiing 101: Rules
Posted at 3:47 AM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 11:08:16-04

Classical Technique Violations

In order to preserve the integrity of a classical cross-country ski race, officials are spread across the race course looking for technique violations.

Violations commonly occur in the following situations: 

On the corners: If tracks exist on a corner, racers must stay within those tracks by using classical technique. If no track exists on a corner, racers are allowed to use a turning technique by pushing off the inside of one ski to complete the turn. Sections of the course where a turning technique is allowed are marked for the racers.

Switching tracks: Changing tracks in the middle of the race is legal. A cross-country racer will step from one set of tracks to another in attempt to improve their position. If a racer changes tracks repeatedly, especially on hills where the steps can give them more power to ski the incline, they will be assessed a violation. 

Herringbone technique: Stomping up hills with skis in a V-pattern, known as herringbone technique, is legal until the skis begin to slide out from under the racer. Once a ski begins to slip, a racer has a tendency to push off from the inside edges. This is considered skating or freestyle technique, and the racer will be assessed a violation. 

Disqualification: If a racer is assessed two violations in a single race, referred to as yellow cards, that skier will be disqualified from the event. 

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader