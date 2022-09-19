'Crossing Of Hands' ceremony celebrates US-Canada relationship

GREAT FALLS — On Sunday, September 18, 2022, Meadow Lark Country Club in Great Falls hosted a "Crossing Of Hands" ceremony as part of a weekend celebrating the 90th annual Waterton-Glacier Peace Park Conference.

Signed in 1932, the pact is an agreement between the United States and Canada to never engage the other in war.

The event was overseen by the Rotary Club of Great Falls.

President of the Waterton-Glacier, Ed Handl was excited to take part: “When you reach across the border and touch hands, and you look the other person in the eyes and say that you vow to not take up arms against the other person, that you will serve for liberty, it’s hard not to feel a chill run down your spine."

The event hasn’t been held in person since 2018 due to the pandemic and other extenuating circumstances, so people in attendance were especially enthusiastic to be back.



