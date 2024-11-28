Crossroads Sports & Fitness holds 43rd annual Turkey Trot in Helena

HELENA — A record-setting crowd of around 820 runners and walkers started Thanksgiving Day running the 43rd annual Crossroads Turkey Trot. The run attracted four-legged and two-legged participants of all ages and featured 1K, 5K, and 10K routes while raising money for good causes.

Last year, the event saw about 535 participants, and engagement nearly doubled this Thanksgiving with online sign-ups over in-person registration.

Michael Wolff, MTN News

The event raised money for area nonprofits like Helena Food Share, Girls Thrive, Impact Montana, and Helena Vigilante Runners.

Cory Reed, who returned to his native Helena for the holiday, ran the trot for the first time this year to test his progress in his running journey and balance out calories from his Thanksgiving meal. “I’m here visiting family; I grew up in Helena, went to Capital High, and graduated in 1993. So, I’m here visiting the in-laws and meeting my kids here, who are from Utah. It’s important to spend time with family today.

George Harris, Cory’s father-in-law, is a longtime member of Crossroads. Harris has run about 20 turkey trots, 55 marathons, and 30 half marathons. He told MTN News that the tradition is meaningful to him and the Helena community. “I have my son-in-law and my grandson here with me, and I just think physical fitness is a critical part of being happy and healthy; this is just something we love to do. This is a great tradition for our community, and we’re grateful to have an event like this.

