MISSOULA - During Monday's dedication ceremony for the Beartracks Bridge in Missoula, Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes members asked the public to not only celebrate this day but to learn from it.

They asked that people meet tribal elders, shake their hands, and get to know them in friendship.

MTN's Hannah Hislop walked with Mary Jane Charlo prior to the ceremony to hear her thoughts about the day.

Watch the video of their conversation below.

CSKT tribal elder reflects on Missoula's Beartracks Bridge dedication

Following our visit with Mary Jane Charlo, city and tribal officials celebrated the day's bittersweet events during the dedication ceremony at the corner of Third and Higgins.

We are estimating at least 300 to 400 people joined in the celebration.

Monday's events continued at Caras Park with a powwow, drums, dancers, food trucks, educational materials, and a craft vendor fair.

