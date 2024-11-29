Cucumbers sold in Montana recalled after salmonella outbreak

HELENA — A recall of SunFed Produce cucumbers sold in Montana has been issued due to possible salmonella contamination connected to an active illness outbreak.

The Arizona-based company issued the recall this week in 26 states, including Montana, for cucumbers sold between October 12, 2024, and November 26, 2024.

People should look for a “SunFed Mexico” sticker on the producer and throw away or return the cucumbers. After the cucumbers are disposed of, people should wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled cucumbers.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, the organism can enter the bloodstream and produce more severe illnesses, such as arterial infections.

Symptoms of salmonella usually start six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days.