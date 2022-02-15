LIVE UPDATES: Recaps, results, news from busy Day 11 of Winter Olympics

Each and every day of the 2022 Winter Games, NBCOlympics.com will keep you updated overnight with the biggest stories from across the competition landscape. This article will be refreshed throughout the night, so be sure to check back. All competition streams live on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock — visit the schedule page for more details.

Snowboarding medals are awarded in men's and women's big air, Kelly Sildaru and Eileen Gu battle in the women's freeski slopestyle final, and Mikaela Shiffrin and Sofia Goggia race the women's downhill on Day 11 of the Winter Olympics. Plus, the women's singles event for figure skating gets underway with the short program. Stay tuned for updates throughout the night...

Slovakia defeats Germany, will face U.S.

Slovakia beat Germany by a score 4-0 to advance to the knockout stage against the United States. The Slovakians started group play 0-2, but then won their next four games to close out play at 4-2.

Against Germany, Libor Hudacek, Peter Cehlarik, Michal Kristof and Marek Hrivik all scored during the contest. The game didn’t go without incident. The two teams will leave with bad blood, as Germany’s David Wolf had a cheap hit as the game was winding down. He was tossed with just two minutes left and assessed a game misconduct and match penalty.

Puck drop for Slovakia against the U.S. will be 11:10 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Stephanie De Lancey

Breakout star Su Yiming wins snowboard big air gold

China's Su Yiming continued his breakout performance on the Olympic stage, capturing the gold medal in men's snowboard big air.

Su, 17, was largely unknown entering this season but has quickly turned into one of the stars of the Games for the host nation, starting with his silver-medal performance in slopestyle earlier this month.

After stomping his first two runs, a frontside 1800 with a tail grab and a backside triple cork 1800, Su had the big air victory locked up by the time it was his turn to take a final run. Norway's Mons Roisland and Canada's Max Parrot, who was awarded gold over Su in slopestyle, took the other two spots on the podium behind Su.

Although Red Gerard was the top U.S. finisher in fifth, it was Chris Corning who stole the show by landing a quad cork 1800 on his opening run. Corning was the only rider to land a quad – Mark McMorris attempted it twice and fell both times – but he was unable to put down another solid score to get into a medal position.

Results: Men's Snowboard Big Air

🥇 Su Yiming (CHN)

🥈 Mons Roisland (NOR)

🥉 Max Parrot (CAN)

Shawn Smith

Three Americans advance to men's slopestyle final

Nick Goepper, Colby Stevenson , and Alex Hall will compete in the men’s freeski slopestyle final Tuesday after landing strong qualifying runs.

Goepper finished third with a score of 82.51. He is the only athlete with two Olympic medals in slopestyle, coming off a bronze in 2014 and silver in 2018. Hall placed fifth and Stevenson sixth.

The top 12 finishers advanced to the final. Skiers had two runs, with only the top score counting.

Switzerland’s Andri Ragettli , the reigning world champion, and the Netherlands’ Birk Ruud , who won gold in big air earlier in the Olympics, finished in the top two slots.

Goepper was part of the American team that swept the podium in slopestyle in Sochi. They'll have a chance to repeat that feat either years later.

Eric He

Gu clinches second medal at Games in freeski slopestyle final

Switzerland’s Mathilde Germaud won the slopstyle event, bettering her 2018 silver finish. Germaud was the 12th and final qualifier to make the event. Mathilde earned a score of 85.56 in her second run, which would just edge out China’s Eileen Gu. Gu put down a solid 86.23 run on her third and final run. Estonia’s Kelly Sildaru would round out the podium after her first run would hold up with a score of 82.06. Her bronze medal is Estonia’s first ever Winter Olympic medal outside of cross-country skiing.

The Americans were supposed to have two athletes in the final. However, Maggie Voisin is the only one to compete, finishing 5th overall. Marin Hamill qualified for the final but did not ski due to an injury she suffered in her second qualifying round. Darian Stevens didn’t qualify for the final, while Caroline Claire didn’t compete after a fall in a training session.

Results: Women's Freeski Slopestyle

🥇 Mathilde Germaud (SUI)

🥈 Eileen Gu (CHN)

🥉 Kelly SIldaru (EST)

Stephanie De Lancey

Anna Gasser defends snowboard big air gold

In an exciting and progressive final, Anna Gasser outdueled Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and defended her gold medal in women's snowboard big air.

Gasser and Sadowski-Synnott were separated by just 0.25 points after landing double cork 1080s in opposite directions on their first two runs. That set up a dramatic finale in which both women attempted to improve one of their scores by landing a 1260.

Gasser stomped her cab double cork 1260 to move into lead. Then Sadowski-Synnott fell on her backside double cork 1260 attempt and was unable to better her score, leaving her with silver and clinching the gold for Gasser.

The competition also featured a historic moment when Japan's Reira Iwabuchi attempted a triple, which has never before been landed in a women's competition. Iwabuchi was unable to land it, but her competitors were nevertheless excited by her decision to push the progression of the sport.

Results: Women's Snowboard Big Air

🥇 Anna Gasser (AUT)

🥈 Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (NZL)

🥉 Kokomo Murase (JPN)

Shawn Smith

U.S. men’s curling controls destiny by beating Switzerland

The U.S. men’s curling team defeated Switzerland 7-4 in round robin play. Skip John Shuster made a clutch shot that lead to a steal of one in the eighth end. The move allowed the U.S. to control the rest of the game and clinch the win. Now, the U.S. can secure a semifinals spot by winning one of their two final round robin games against Italy and Denmark.

The U.S. is now 4-3 in round robin play. Their next game against Italy is Tuesday at 7:05 a.m. ET.

Stephanie De Lancey

Corinne Suter wins downhill, Shiffrin finishes 18th

In the fast and unforgiving downhill, Switzerland’s Corinne Suter captured gold with a time of 1:31.87. It is her first Olympic medal in her second Olympic Games. Suter is the reigning downhill world champion.

Italian Sofia Goggia earned the silver after her improbable journey to the Olympics. She sustained a partial ACL tear and partial fibula fracture in a January 23 crash during a super-G race.

Nadia Delago claimed bronze to round out the podium. Delago had never finished on a World Cup or world championship podium.

Mikaela Shiffrin was able to finish her second event at the 2022 Winter Games. She would cross the finish line at 2.49 behind Suter, good for 18th overall. Teammate Keely Cashman finished one spot ahead of her, meanwhile Jackie Wiles finished 21st. Alix Wilkinson did not finish.

Results: Women's Downhill

🥇 Corinne Suter (SUI)

🥈 Sofia Goggia (ITA)

🥉 Nadia Delago (ITA)

Stephanie De Lancey

