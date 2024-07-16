Dalton Fire burning southwest of Lincoln (July 16, 2024)

The Dalton Fire was reported Monday, July 15 at 4:15 p.m. burning southwest of Lincoln.

According to a Tuesday Updatefrom Lincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue, the fire is around 44 acres in size.

A dozer line has been established and Tuesday’s work will include working to complete the line and getting edges secured before the heat of the day.

Lincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue says people who don’t live in the area need to stay away so crews and heavy equipment can move as fast as possible.

“NO DRONES! We will have air resources and you can shut the whole operation down. Let us fight the fire please,” wrote Lincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue in a social media post.