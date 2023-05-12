Dave's Sushi faces second lawsuit

BOZEMAN — Another lawsuit has been filed against Dave’s Sushi, claiming negligence.

The restaurant has been closed for several weeks. According to the health department, 30 people reported becoming ill after eating at Dave’s last month.

On Thursday, a Nebraska law firm filed a lawsuit on behalf of E. Hill, a Bozeman man who, according to the complaint, ate lunch at Dave's Sushi on April 17.

He reportedly ordered several sushi rolls, including the special roll. Within 20 to 30 minutes after eating, Hill says he became extremely ill.

His symptoms included vomiting, difficulty breathing, and kidney pain.

Dave's has said morel mushrooms in the special roll may be to blame for the illnesses.

"We take for granted just going to dinner and believing that you’re going to be safe. You shouldn't go out to dinner and not make it back alive or be, you know, severely ill." said Byron Gruber, an attorney with the Fraser Stryker law firm.

On Wednesday, a wrongful death lawsuit was filed by the husband of Donna Ventura, the Belgrade woman whose death the health department linked to eating the special roll at Dave's.