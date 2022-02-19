Day 15: 2022 Winter Olympics Medal Count Update

TEAM USA MEDAL RACE UPDATE 02/19/2022

Team USA was back on the podium after a rare day without medals, upping their 2022 Winter Olympics haul to 24 and surpassing their total from the 2018 Games.

David Wise and teammate Alex Ferreira took silver and bronze in men's freestyle skiing's halfpipe and Elana Meyers Taylor piloted her team to bronze with Olympic rookie Sylvia Hoffman in two-woman bobsled.

Several other nations are celebrating milestones after Day 15:

China (CHN): The hosts continue to have their best Winter Games – 15 medals: 9 gold, 4 silver, 2 bronze; China’s previous best total was 11 in both 2010 and 2006

The hosts continue to have their best Winter Games – 15 medals: 9 gold, 4 silver, 2 bronze; China’s previous best total was 11 in both 2010 and 2006 Norway (NOR): In winning one additional medal, Norway continues to sit atop the medal chart for total medals won and most golds at these Games - 35 (15 gold, 8 silver, 12 bronze), Norway’s best Games was PyeongChang 2018 where they won 39 medals (14 gold, 14 silver, 11 bronze)

In winning one additional medal, Norway continues to sit atop the medal chart for total medals won and most golds at these Games - 35 (15 gold, 8 silver, 12 bronze), Norway’s best Games was PyeongChang 2018 where they won 39 medals (14 gold, 14 silver, 11 bronze) Germany (GER): Germany continues sliding event dominance at these Games with 14 medals

Germany continues sliding event dominance at these Games with 14 medals Belgium (BEL): Belgium wins their first Winter Olympic gold medal since 1948 and their second medal of these Games – won by Bart Swings in speed skating men’s mass start

Belgium wins their first Winter Olympic gold medal since 1948 and their second medal of these Games – won by Bart Swings in speed skating men’s mass start New Zealand (NZL): Nico Porteous wins the second-ever Winter Olympic gold medal for New Zealand. The first gold was won earlier at these Games by Zoi Sadowski-Synnott in snowboard women’s slopestyle

Nico Porteous wins the second-ever Winter Olympic gold medal for New Zealand. The first gold was won earlier at these Games by Zoi Sadowski-Synnott in snowboard women’s slopestyle Great Britain (GBR): Great Britain wins its first medal at these Games - silver in men’s curling

Great Britain wins its first medal at these Games - silver in men’s curling ROC: The 31 medals won by athletes representing the Russian Olympic Committee are the most medals ever won by Russian athletes in the Winter Games regardless of the NOC designation (URS, EUN, RUS, OAR)

With just five medals still up for grabs, Team USA has already improved on its solid fourth-place finish in 2018, when its 23 medals trailed Norway (39), Germany (31), and Canada (29). The Americans have won 21 medals.

Team USA's medal-best standard is 34 overall with 10 golds on home turf in Salt Lake City during the 2002 Winter Olympics.

WINTER OLYMPICS MEDAL COUNT FOR 02/19/2022

2022 Winter Olympics Medal Standings After Day 15 - Top Ten Country Gold Silver Bronze Total Norway 15 8 12 35 ROC 6 11 14 31 Canada 4 8 13 25 Germany 11 8 5 24 Team USA 8 9 7 24 Sweden 8 5 5 18 Netherlands 8 5 4 17 Austria 6 7 4 17 Japan 3 5 9 17 Italy 2 7 8 17

