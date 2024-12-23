Deadline approaches for Medicaid providers to go through revalidation process

HELENA — Montana leaders are asking health care providers to update their information on file, to make sure they continue to receive Medicaid payments.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services said in a news release that providers have to go through the federally required provider revalidation process every five years to participate in the state’s Medicaid program. If they don’t submit updates by Dec. 31, their Medicaid payments could be suspended.

DPHHS says more than 8,400 providers have already completed the process, but another 1,400 still need to.

"It’s crucial that all Montana Medicaid providers prioritize this step to ensure timely reimbursement and continued participation in the program," said DPHHS Director Charlie Brereton in a statement.

This process isn’t related to the redetermination DPHHS went through for Medicaid patients – but both processes restarted last year after being suspended during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

DPHHS says they began sending reminder letters to Medicaid providers in August 2023. In October of this year, they sent final letters and began calling providers who were still overdue.

The department says providers can check their revalidation status on the state Medicaid provider website or by logging into the provider services portal.