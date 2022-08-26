Development in Gallatin County looks to add 260 homes with price that hasn’t been seen in years

Gallatin County Commissioners approved a large development between Bozeman and Belgrade. The homes could cost, and the number is one we haven’t heard of in years.

Currently an empty field, but soon there will be around 260 new homes which the developer says is much needed for the working community here in the valley.

“For people that are in the working class in the Gallatin Valley to be able to afford a home because the housing prices start at about 250,000 dollars,” says Director of Development for Three Pillar Communities, Dean Warhaft.

The homes at the Cameron Crossing development on, Cameron Bridge Road and Jackrabbit Lane, will be built off-site.

“A manufactured housing community which are homes that are built in a factory and then brought to the site,” says Warhaft.

Warhaft says that the development is not what people think of.

“When people hear the term mobile home or manufactured home they immediately think of a trailer park and that’s not what this is,” says Warhaft.

Gallatin County Commissioner Joe Skinner says he has never seen a development like this in his 17 years as commissioner.

“It’s exciting to me because that is really a good form of form affordable housing,” says Skinner.

Skinner looks forward to seeing availability for residents that have escaped them.

“I know it’s going to be a lot more affordable than 800,000 dollars,” says Skinner.

The infrastructure of the development is going in with roads that will be built throughout the fall and the winter with homes sprouting up sometime in the spring.

If you would like more information on the homes, you can find more information below. https://www.cameron-crossing.com

