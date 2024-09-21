Dick Anderson Construction submits bid on Fire Tower restoration

HELENA — A plan set in 2022 to restore Helena's iconic Fire Tower could be put in motion after Dick Anderson Construction submitted a bid to complete the work.

According to the Helena City Commission agenda for September 23rd, the city opened a request for bids from July to August after previous negotiations with a different contractor fell through.

One bid was submitted for $385,803 by Dick Anderson Construction.

The project's goal is to improve the stability of the structure, making inspections and maintenance minimal while upholding its historic integrity.

The Fire Tower dates back to 1874, and the City of Helena says it is "one of the few remaining urban fire towers in the country."

In 2016, a fire partially damaged the tower, making it structurally unstable.

The city has a list of requirements for the construction company, including years of experience, transparency in their approach to conducting repairs, and having a structural timber engineer on their team.

The request for bid says to "maximize retention of historic material, the existing timbers and material must be tested with a resistance drill to quantify the extent of deterioration."

Dick Anderson Construction has experience with historic restorations, including renovations to the Montana State Capitol Building, the Cathedral of St. Helena, and the Arvon Building in Great Falls.

The company says it "has successfully completed more complicated, historical renovation projects than any other contractor in the state."

The Helena City Commission will vote on whether or not to approve the bid during their meeting on Monday.