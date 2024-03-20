Dilapidated building off 11th Ave. scheduled for demolition

HELENA — There are changes coming to the corner of 11th Ave. and N. Roberts St. in Helena. The dilapidated building on that site is scheduled for demolition.

The building has been a lot of different things—an engineering firm attorney’s office, KBLL Radio—but it has sat empty for some time. It is now owned by Stockman Bank, and according to Stockman Bank Helena market president Steve Fawcett, demolition of the building will begin next month.

Cell phone towers previously located atop the building had held up demolition, but those towers have been relocated.

Demolition and site development for a new Stockman Bank Branch will start this spring, and Fawcett said the new bank branch is scheduled to open in fall 2025. It will be the third Stockman Bank location in Helena.