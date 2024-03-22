Disability advocate speaks with second-graders at Broadwater Elementary

HELENA — On Thursday, March 21, at Broadwater Elementary, 1994 Helena High graduate Theresa Gardner spoke with a second-grade class.

Theresa was born with Spastic Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy and has used a wheelchair since she was three years old.

She spoke to the students about what it means to be a person with a disability.

“I think it’s important because then kids that see people that are different then they are, that they don’t need to be afraid of wanting to ask and they learn that way,” said Gardner.

Theresa frequently speaks with students and other Helena organizations about her experience.