Displaced bunny finds new home after stowing away on a truck

A four-legged furry stowaway recently jumped onto a semi-truck hauling some fabrics from a job site off Huffine Lane in Bozeman.

“There were rabbits, everywhere,” Chris Wlodkowski said. “We got the fabric loaded up onto my semi, and we noticed that one rabbit was still on my load.”

The rabbit slipped into a tube on the semi and apparently decided to hitch a ride. Wlodkowski and some construction workers were able to coax her out, and that’s when he decided to take her home.

Wlodkowski estimated that he saw around 20 rabbits in and around the field, and a contractor thought there were around 40.

“I just couldn’t bring myself to dump her back out there because I don’t think she’d make it through the winter,” Wlodkowski said.

The Wlodkowski family named the white bunny "Snowball" and would have loved to keep her—if it weren’t for their dogs. So they took to Facebook to try to find her a suitable home. During their search, they were referred to a local rabbit group, Bozeman Rabbit Resource.

Bozeman Rabbit Resource offers information on rabbit care and behavior, to assisting with housing and fostering. Mindy Brown is a co-founder of the resource group and said that she’s been called to the old U-Haul lot off Huffine in the past.

“Someone that works at U-Haul got in touch with us; they had found a couple of baby bunnies that they were hoping to help rehome,” Brown said. “But then Chris called the other day and it sounded like the population was getting out of control.”

Brown recommends reaching out to Bozeman Rabbit Resource if you spot what looks like a domesticated rabbit roaming a field or town.