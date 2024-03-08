DNRC awards millions towards reducing wildfire risk and improving forest health

HELENA — The Montana DNRC has awarded $3.1 million in order to fund 13 projects to reduce wildfire risk as well as improve forest health,

During the most recent Montana Legislature session, the State Fire Suppression Fund was bolstered by an increase in funding through House Bill 883.

Each of these 13 projects is area-specific and will address such needs as fuels reduction in the wildland-urban interface, cross-boundary forest health restoration, public education, and commercial and non-commercial fuels work.

Projects will take place in such areas as the Blackfoot River watershed, southern Swan Lake, Thompson Falls, and the Tyler-Flatwillow area, among others.