DNRC reached its 2023 goal for forest management

HELENA — For the third year in a row, the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) reached its goal for acres placed under active forest management.

In 2023, Montana placed over 36,000 forested acres, and since 2020, the DNRC has steadily increased the pace and scale of forest management.

Projects include mechanical treatments, like thinning or logging, prescribed fire, and forest restoration.

Last year, Gov. Greg Gianforte signed House Bill 883 into law, which increased funding for DNRC’s capacity for forest management across Montana.

Gianforte said forest management “creates healthier habitats for wildlife, improves water quality, and supports good-paying jobs.”

The state uses programs, including Good Neighbor Authority and state and private funding for forest management guided by the Forest Action Plan.