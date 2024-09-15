WATCH LIVE: FBI says Trump was subject of 'an apparent assassination attempt' at his golf club

WATCH LIVE:

The FBI said former President Donald Trump was the subject of "an apparent assassination attempt" at his golf club near West Palm Beach.

A man with an AK-style rifle pointed the firearm's muzzle into Donald Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, as the former president was playing a round, prompting the U.S. Secret Service to open fire, according to three law enforcement officials. The former president is safe and unharmed, and the FBI says it is investigating "what appears to be an attempted assassination" of the Republican presidential candidate.

The person dropped the weapon and fled in an SUV, and was later taken into custody in Martin County, the officials said. The officials were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

An AK-style firearm was recovered at the scene near Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach, two of the officials said. And no injuries were reported.

Male Suspect in Custody in Martin County

I-95 North at State Road 714 is back open after hours of closures when the Martin County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle and took a suspect into custody believed to be connected to a shooting incident at Trump International in Palm Beach County.

At the Martin County press conference Sunday afternoon, Sheriff William Snyder confirmed the apprehension of a vehicle and arrest of a male suspect.

"We pinched in the vehicle, we got it safely stopped, and got the driver in custody," Snyder said.

Snyder added that the lone driver of the car was not armed when he was taken out of the car, and the FBI is working to get a warrant for the car and bring it back to the Palm Beach County office.

The sheriff said the suspect's demeanor was calm, not displaying much emotion and did not question the apprehension. Martin County would not release the name of the suspect.

Trump's campaign sent this statement out Sunday afternoon following reported gunshots near Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

"President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time," Steven Cheung, Trump Campaign Communications Director, said in the statement.

The Town of Palm Beach has closed South Ocean Blvd from the 2000-BLK of S. Ocean Blvd to Southern Blvd due to police activity in the area.

Sheriff Snyder confirmed that there is a separate serious accident on the highway, but it is not related to this incident.