Donating toys and ringing bells: here's a couple ways to give back for the holidays

HELENA — Many of us are getting ready to thaw turkeys and mash potatoes for Thanksgiving this week, but besides all the food, the holiday is a time for people to be grateful for what they have and give what they can.

"Our community is very generous, very helpful. They all want to give and help out. We even have families who receive toys that then turn around and work a volunteer shift in the afternoon. They give and receive the same day. I've noticed that's just how Montana is, and that's how our community is," said Angie Fillinger, the Helena area Marines Toys for Tots coordinator.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Until December 14, Toys for Tots will have toy donation boxes at over 250 locations throughout the tri-county area.

Each year, they see a 15 to 20 percent increase in families needing their services, and the organization expects to provide toys to at least 600 families this season.

Toys for Tots serves children aged zero to 18, but most of the toys they receive are for the age groups of nine to ten, so they are looking for a bigger variety this year.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Fillinger said, "Hand lotions to makeup and stuff like that. Curling irons, flat irons, things you wouldn't normally think of as toys - a lot of the teens like those items."

Besides the Toys for Tots boxes, you will also see and hear Kettle Bell Ringers for the Helena Salvation Army.

"People who go find so much joy in doing it. They go out there. They get all dressed up. They put their little reindeer ears on, little Santa hats, and really just make a day of it," said Salvation Army representative Elisha Ray.

Salvation Army is looking for bell ringers for their 12 Helena area kettle locations from now until December 24.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

This year, they aim to raise $70,000 to fund their services like the food pantry, sober living, reunification housing, and the Fire Athletics youth program.

Ray said, "Every penny that goes in goes right back out to the community."

Whether it is the Salvation Army or Toys for Tots, one thing rings true.

"We really couldn't make our program successful without the donors, and who doesn't want to give a little bit extra every Christmas, right?" said Ray.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

While the two organizations are separate, they will be coming together on December 7 at the Helena Walmart for a fundraiser to support both of their causes. The time of the fundraising event was not released by the time of this report.

You can find more ways to get involved with the Salvation Army here and Toys for Tots here.