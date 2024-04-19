Donations needed for Vigilante Day Parade prizes and float supplies

HELENA — The Helena School District needs donations for prizes and float supply expenses for this year’s Vigilante Day Parade. It’s a big one this year, with the history and heritage event celebrating 100 years.

One of the oldest running parades in the country, the Vigilante Day Parade returns on May 3.

Monetary donations can be made online here.

People can drop off gift cards and merchandise donations appropriate for high school students at either Helena High or Capital High

The prizes for the winning floats come completely from community donations.