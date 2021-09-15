Drive-though COVID vaccine clinic Thursday at St. Peter's Health

Community partners in Lewis and Clark County are hosting a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday, Sept. 16 at St. Peter’s health.

The clinic will be held from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. in the parking lot behind the St. Peter's Health Medical Group - Broadway Clinic at 2550 Broadway Street.

The no-cost COVID-19 vaccination clinic will offer and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for eligible community members. Medical staff are also providing third doses for those who qualify based on current CDC guidance. This includes people who are severely immunocompromised and previously completed the two-shot series of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least 28 days ago.

People who are 12 and older are eligible and those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available as well as a small number of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Johnson & Johnson will be limited based on available supply and will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

