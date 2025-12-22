Driver abandons fatal crash scene in Flathead County, passenger found dead

SOMERS — A driver fled the scene of a fatal crash in Flathead County over the weekend, abandoning their passenger who died in the overturned vehicle, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred sometime Saturday when an unidentified driver traveling northbound on Buffalo Trail and Running Bison Lane near Somers failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and exited the road to the right.

The Chevrolet Silverado went down an embankment and overturned onto the passenger side before striking trees. The crash was estimated to have occurred several hours before it was reported to authorities.

The passenger, a 34-year-old Bozeman man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver fled the area, leaving the victim behind. MTN has reached out to authorities for an update on the driver's status.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports that alcohol, drugs and speed are suspected factors in the fatal crash.

MHP continues to investigate the incident.

