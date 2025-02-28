Ducks Unlimited Helena chapter will hold annual fundraiser in March

HELENA — The Helena chapter of Ducks Unlimited is preparing to hold its annual banquet fundraiser.

The Helena chapter is the largest Ducks Unlimited chapter in the state.

The nonprofit is holding the event on March 7th at 5:30 PM at the Helena Civic Center.

There will be dinner and the chance to bid on hunting trips, like a five-day stag hunt in Argentina, and special edition firearms.

Proceeds from ticket sales and auction items support the efforts of the waterfowl and wetlands habitat conservation group.

Ninety-seven percent of the chapter's net income gets sent to the National Ducks Unlimited Organization.

"What's great about Duck Unlimited is that they concentrate on spending their money in places that are important for waterfowl nesting. Montana's the third most important state for waterfowl nesting, so we actually get more money back into the state of Montana from the national organization than we send. It's about four to one," said Randy Schmolt, chairman of the Helena chapter of Ducks Unlimited.

The nonprofit is currently selling tickets for the event, and they cap it at 400.

Prices range from $35 to $800; you can find where to purchase tickets here.

MTN's chief meteorologist, Curtis Grevenitz, will emcee the fundraiser.