Dunraven Pass opens early in Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park announced that effective May 16, 2024, the road from Canyon Village to Tower Fall—Dunraven Pass—is open to public motor vehicle traffic.

According to a park press release, road crews were able to complete spring plowing operations ahead of the anticipated May 24 opening date. The release said to watch for quickly changing weather conditions as late spring storms could cause temporary closures. Chittenden Road to Mount Washburn will remain closed at this time.

For up-to-date information about road conditions and traffic delays, visit YNP's Park Roads web page. Visitors can also call (307) 344-2117 for recorded information. You can also receive YNP road alerts on your mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777.

YNP reminds the public to come prepared as services in the spring are limited. You can get more information about area-specific season opening dates at the park's Operating Dates web page.

The release said that roadside snowbanks prevent bison, elk, bears and other wildlife from easily moving off the roads; visitors are asked not to crowd, harass or push wildlife.

Park visitors are required to stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves, and 25 yards from all other wildlife. It is your responsibility to maintain safe distances at all times.