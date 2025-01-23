Early Bird Cafe to close at end of January, seeking new home

HELENA — Early Bird Cafe on Euclid Avenue has to find a new location by the end of the month.

The family-style cafe has served Helena for over three decades. The business told MTN News that it expects to shutter its current home of about six years.

Cafe management confirmed the location's closure but is hopeful to find a new space on Helena's west side to continue serving customers.

“We are actively looking for another location to move the cafe to; the 29th, as it stands, will be the closing date. But we're hoping for it to be temporary,” said Tesh Woods, Early Bird Cafe Manager.

MTN reached out to the property manager, who said there are no future plans to rent the building at 1001 Euclid Ave and declined further comment on the situation.

