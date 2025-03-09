Earthquake felt in Helena on Sunday

HELENA — If you felt some rumbling Sunday afternoon in Helena, that was an earthquake.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed a 2.8 earthquake hit the South Hills area around 3:38 p.m. on March 9.

Sunday's earthquake was 1000 times smaller than the July 6, 2017 earthquake near Lincoln that rumbled Helena and caused property damage, and 2500 times smaller than the 6.2 quake in 1935 that destroyed buildings.

(Watch to learn more about the 2017 earthquake near Lincoln)