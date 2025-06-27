East Helena fireworks show fundraising for July 4th

HELENA — As you start setting off your sparklers, one of the greater Helena area's biggest fireworks displays will also be prepping for the fourth of July.

"It's something for us to celebrate," said Shellie Mitchell, the owner of Shellie Country Cafe. "It's our freedom. It's our vets. We need to celebrate once in a while, and we need some good things in life."

The East Helena fireworks display is a favorite holiday tradition for many, watching the night sky get lit up in red, white, and blue.

Shellie's Country Cafe has been organizing the show for nearly ten years.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"We're happy to do this; it is a lot of work," said Mitchell. "We take volunteers. We need all the help we can get."

This year, folks can donate through buckets around town at locations like Hap's Bar or the VFW.

Mitchell says they still need $6,000 for the fireworks display.

"We've got quite a few spots that have our cans out, and anything helps - any loose change," she said.

MTN News

Mitchell hires a pyrotechnic team for the display, and there is no donation deadline.

The fireworks display will be held on July 4th at 10:30 PM.

Mitchell says as long as you are in or around East Helena, you should be able to see the show.