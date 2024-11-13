East Helena man sentenced to 10 years for Townsend Town Pump robbery

HELENA — An East Helena man who fired a gun during an October 2023 robbery at the Townsend Town Pump was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Samuel James Collins, 34, pleaded guilty in July to possessing and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to court documents, Collins entered the gas station on Oct. 16, 2023, without pants or shoes and wearing a hooded coat. He then fired a round from a pistol and demanded money from the staff, taking around $330 in cash.

Around 20 minutes later, Meagher County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a truck matching the description of the robbery suspect’s vehicle. The driver was identified as Collins.

Law enforcement found a pistol matching the description and caliber of the gun fired in the Town Pump, $329 in cash, and clothing matching the robbery suspect.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case. The Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office, Meagher County Sheriff’s Office, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation.

Collins' 10-year sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

