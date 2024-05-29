East Helena Public Schools selected to receive over $1 million for new electric school buses

EAST HELENA — East Helena Public Schools will receive more than one million dollars to purchase three new electric school buses.

The money comes as part of the Investing in America agenda from the Biden-Harris Administration.

East Helena is one of eight Montana school districts selected to use $5.49 million to purchase 23 electric school buses.

The program hopes to accelerate the transition from diesel-fueled school buses to zero-emission buses, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, producing cleaner air, and saving schools money.

School districts in 47 states and Washington, D.C., as well as several federally recognized Tribes and territories, have been selected.

Low-income, rural, and Tribal communities make up roughly 45 percent of the selections and will receive about 67 percent of the total funding.