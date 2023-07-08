East Helena Rodeo celebrates 60 years

EAST HELENA — "Yee-Haw!" The weather didn't slow anybody down as the crowds were packed and the parking lots were nearly full for the first night of the 60th annual East Helena Rodeo.

There is plenty to celebrate this weekend with much more to see with the final day of the NRA rodeo on Saturday, as well as the in-county rodeo on Sunday. Cowboys, cowgirls, and fans celebrated the 60th year of NRA and in-county rodeo at its familiar home before it moves for the 61st annual rodeo.

Friday, Helena native, Faith Johnson, the newly minted Miss Montana was in attendance during "Tough Enough to Wear Pink" night.

Not only will you find rodeo clowns, the Ramblin' Rose Drill team, saddle bronc, and bareback riding, but mutton bustin' was also a major hit on Friday night with riders as young as 4 years old jumping on a sheep and riding it around the arena such as Maeve Fetherson who was excited to give the long-standing kids event a try.

"Riding the sheep," she said when asked about her favorite part about the Rodeo, "You get to get snacks here," added Fetherston.

The East Helena NRA rodeo continues Saturday with the rodeo parade at 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Rodeo action starts Saturday night with the gates opening at 6 p.m. and the rodeo starting at 7 p.m.

The East Helena in-county rodeo fires up on Sunday at 2 p.m.