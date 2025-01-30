East Helena Schools address district policies on immigration enforcement at schools

HELENA — Following the federal announcement on mass deportation efforts, East Helena Public Schools superintendent Dan Rispens detailed the district's policy on immigration investigations and student personal information in a weekly update to parents on Jan. 28.

The new federal guidelines allow immigration enforcement at schools and churches.

In the update, East Helena school administrators clarified the district's duties and responsibilities regarding students’ rights and privacy regarding immigration enforcement.

While the district considers immigration enforcement at one of its schools highly unlikely, it is still possible.

The district emphasized that the Family Educational Rights Privacy Act prohibits school officials from sharing individual identifying information with anyone, including law enforcement unless there is a court order. The district also notes that Montana law prohibits anyone from interfering with or obstructing a peace officer in the line of duty.

Michael Wolff, MTN News An excerpt from East Helena Public Schools Superintendent Dan Rispen's Jan. 28 weekly update included a "Immigration and the Schools" section laying out the district's policies and responsibilities.

“We had a question from some parents concerned about what might happen and their personal situation. So, we wanted to let people know what our obligations are,” said Rispens.

If agents produce a search warrant or other court order at a school site, school staff will try to contact parents and encourage agents to conduct their work off campus and away from children.

The update concluded by saying that East Helena schools are "not interested in being pawns or players in these activities and will follow legal advice and comply with the law."

MTN reached out to Helena Public Schools for a statement regarding immigration enforcement policy in its schools. The district told MTN they needed more time to comment.