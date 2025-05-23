Eighth graders see what a career in trades is like with 'Construction Days'

HELENA — Eighth graders got a taste of the trades during construction days at Helena College.

Around 650 students from Helena, East Helena, Montana City, and Clancy climbed into front-end loaders, took hammers to nails, and pitched ideas for architectural design.

The day showcases all a career in trades has to offer, from building houses or fences to working for waste management or being an electrician.

Ten local trades employers were featured on Friday, including Dick Anderson Construction, the City of Helena, Wright Tree Service, and Slate Electrical.

'Construction Days' is a time for middle schoolers to think about what life after graduation could look like.

Cameron Hughs from Helena Middle School knows that a trade career is a path he's interested in following, as he's already worked on some jobs alongside his dad.

"I actually enjoy doing it because I get to be hands-on and learn new things as a kid that I can use later in life," he said. "I'm a kid who doesn't want to sit and play video games or look at screens. I want to be hands-on, learning, and getting to know people that I can work with and get along with."

'Construction Days' is hosted by Helena College and Helena WINS through the Chamber of Commerce of Helena.

This is the fourth year 8th graders in our area have had this experience.