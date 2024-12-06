Eighty years ago, First Special Service Force held final formation

HELENA — "An inspiration to see and terror to their enemy" is what Sholto Watt of the Montreal Standard said about the First Special Service Force, and 80 years ago, on December 5th, the first of its kind military group that was a combination of two countries held a ceremony to signify that they completed their missions.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"There was no US. There was no Canadian. It was just the force," said Bill Woon, a First Special Service Force Association member.

The First Special Service Force, or FSSF, was a group of hundreds of men specializing in dangerous missions during World War II.

Woon said, "They didn't know what they were going to run into, so they just trained them for whatever, but it all started right here in Helena."

MTN News

The men spent nine months of intense training at Fort Harrison.

One of those soldiers was the father of Woon.

"Dad never said a word. I think it's what they experienced. If we weren't there to experience it with them, then we are not going to understand. I think that's even truer today with our veterans," Woon said.

According to the Montana Military Museum, "the force never failed a mission."

Allie Kaiser MTN News

They spent 251 days in combat and had over 2,000 casualties, 134% of its combat strength.

The FSSF captured 30,000 German prisoners.

Woon said, "They would sneak into camps and kill three or four of them with their knife quietly and put a sticker on the body that said in German, 'Das dick ende kommt noch,' which in English means the worst is yet to come."

Allie Kaiser MTN News

That is where the military group got the name "The Black Devils" because they often went unseen or unheard but left a deadly scene.

The military group won five US campaign stars and eight Canadian battle honors.

The FSSF held its final formation and deactivation ceremony on December 5th, 1944.

"The skills that they learned here in Helena had been so diluted with replacements, but they were still being given those almost impossible missions," Woon said.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Today, Woon says only four men in the FSSF are living; two are in the US, and two are in Canada.

That is down 68 members from 2018.

Woon says the FSSF Association has helped him foster a deeper connection to his father, who has passed away.

He said, "Now getting a better understanding of what they experienced to survive, to get home, gives me a better understanding of who he was."