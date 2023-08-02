Ellen Baumler receives esteemed award from Montana Historical Society

HELENA — Helena history buff, Ellen Baumler, was the recipient of the Montana Heritage Keeper Award from the Montana Historical Society during a ceremony this Tuesday afternoon.

“And so, it’s meaningful that we recognize those who work to preserve our past, particularly within our local communities because it’s so important that we do that in those, particularly in our towns, it’s great doing it state-wide, but doing that local history is so important,” says Director of the Montana Historical Society, Molly Kruckenberg.

Baumler began her work at the Montana Historical Society in 1991 and only just retired in 2018. During her time at MHS, she directed and staffed Montana Historical Society’s then-new National Register sign program, writing or supervising the creation of over 1,600 interpretive signs.

A recognizable figure in the community, Baumler has provided the public with detailed historical information for years through the classroom, on your television screen, and more.

“A lot of times people write academic articles, and they have interesting information, but nobody ever gets to learn that stuff. And so, making it available to the public really is my mission, has always been my mission. And I feel like I’ve been fairly successful,” says Baumler.

The author of 13 books and dozens of articles, Baumler’s knack for history has taken her to some pretty neat places. She says a true highlight and life-changing experience during her career were the two cattle drives she participated in, during which she was invited to tell stories around the campfire.

Baumler says she finds history especially compelling when told through the personal accounts of real people and minority groups. That’s one of the reasons she believes she’s been able to connect with so many folks and open their eyes to the importance and excitement behind the history of the Treasure State.

“I think, you know, what you read in history books, that’s the bones of it, but I think people are really hungry to hear the human stories,” says Baumler.

Molly Kruckenberg, Director of the Montana Historical Society, says that Baumler was chosen for this esteemed award because of her vast contributions to the public’s understanding of Montana’s history.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees that, you know, Ellen absolutely deserves this award. She has made an incredible contribution to Montana history and to ensuring that the next generations of Montanans understand our past and have an appreciation for it,” says Kruckenberg.