Embattled CEO, President John Hill steps down from Bozeman Health

BOZEMAN -- John Hill, President and CEO of Bozeman Health will step down from his leadership position by the end of the month.

Bozeman Health Hill has overseen a tumultuous period, with a recent "no confidence" vote by employees in Hill and the board of directors.

In an announcement, Wednesday, Oct, 26, 2022, Hill stated: "The board of directors and I have mutually agreed that I will end my tenure as CEO of Bozeman Health at the end of this month,” shared John Hill. “I have the highest regard and respect for our board of directors, my executive and leadership colleagues, and the entire Bozeman Health team. They have my admiration and ongoing support as they navigate these unprecedented and complex challenges in the healthcare industry.”

Hill was hired for the position in August 2016.

The board, in its governance role and responsibility of overseeing the president and CEO for Bozeman Health, has selected Dr. Kathryn Bertany to serve as interim president and CEO starting November 1, 2022.

Earlier this month, several people reached out to MTN News describing greed, mismanagement, and toxicity at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.

Employees at Bozeman health say the Neurology Department has quit en masse. This means that people need to go to Billings for that sort of care. It is also said that employees are required to see as many as two patients every 15 minutes.

On October 18, 2022, in an email sent to Bozeman Health employees, the system board of directors of Bozeman Health accepted the resignation of board chair, Signe Farris.

Farris served as board chair for three months and has been on the Bozeman Health system board since 2020.

In September 2015, then-president and CEO of Bozeman Health, Kevin Pitzer, was fired after an investigation.

According to a press release from the organization, Pitzer was fired after the Bozeman Health Board of Trustees “discovered information regarding Pitzer’s past conduct, which he had not shared with the Board during the due diligence process or made known at the time of the hiring.”

Officials say Pitzer’s conduct was: “ inconsistent with the values and future of our organization.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

