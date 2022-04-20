Empty Bowl Fundraiser for Broadwater Food Pantry

HELENA — Hand-crafted bowls will be on sale for the "Empty Bowl Fundraiser" on April 22 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with all proceeds going towards benefiting the Broadwater Food Pantry.

For $15 folks can gain entrance to the Townsend Fairground’s 4H building where they will be offered a homemade bowl and chili and potato soup. Along with the food, there will be ping pong tables, other games, and pottery-related activities. Potter’s wheels will be set up for demonstration and trials.

The hand-crafted bowls have been made by the Clay Arts Guild of Helena, the Archie Bray Foundation, and the STOKE afterschool pottery program.

According to feedingamerica.org, the number of food-insecure people in Broadwater County totaled 530. Teddy Lewis, one of the directors of the STOKE Youth Program, has a passion for bringing communities together.

“For me, it's building within the community a sense of belonging,“ says Lewis.