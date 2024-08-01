Events honoring 75th anniversary of Mann Gulch

HELENA — Several events honoring the 75th Anniversary of the Mann Gulch Fire will take place in Helena beginning this weekend.

The events are intended to honor the 13 men who lost their lives fighting the fire. Mann Gulch is one of the most well-known fire incidents in the United States. From the tragedy of that day, lessons we learned about fire behavior, safety protocols, equipment, and crew training that are still relevant for all wildland firefighters today.

The Main honorary event will be held on Monday, August 5 at the Montana State Capitol. Wreaths dedicated to the fire guard and 12 smokejumpers who lost their lives will be on display. The event will begin at 5:15 p.m. and feature several speakers including state leaders, firefighters, and author and journalist John N. Maclean, son of Norman Maclean who wrote “Young Men and Fire.” People are asked to park in the CVS/Safeway parking lots and the tour train will be making regular trips between there and the Capitol to ferry people wishing to attend the event.

MTN plans to stream the event online and will provide more information on Monday.

On Saturday, the Myrna Loy will have a special showing of “Higgins Ridge,” a documentary about a fire that mirrors the Mann Gulch Fire in many ways.

On Sunday, York community members will be hosting a hike in the Big Belt Mountains to tour the site of the 1949 York Fire burn site. Those interested in a hike are encouraged to meet at the York Community Hall, 6040 Nelson Road, at 10 a.m. Sunday. Participants will tour the 1949 York Fire site and learn how it played a role in what happened in Mann Gulch.

Also on Sunday, displays and demonstrations are planned along the Walking Mall from 2-5 p.m. here will be a booth outside Birds and Beasleys to make wreaths that will be displayed at the Capitol the following day and placed on the memorials by family members. Participants can also learn about ways to reduce the risk of fire damaging their homes and talk with Missoula Smokejumpers and the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.